CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) Short Interest Update

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the February 13th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of CFFE opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $11.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the fourth quarter worth approximately $642,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 65,422 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 817,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 535,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the fourth quarter worth $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

