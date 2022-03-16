CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Increased to $131.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $91.00 to $131.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.30.

Shares of CF stock opened at $94.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $100.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.19.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,642,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $88,188,234.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,408,811 shares of company stock worth $112,914,852 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $189,152,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $154,078,000. Standard Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $122,096,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,820,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 702.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,011,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,461,000 after acquiring an additional 885,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

