ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Channel Advisor Corporation offers cloud-based e-commerce solutions and services. It solutions include marketplaces, comparison shopping, paid search, social campaigns, flex feeds, web stores and rich media. The company serves traditional retailers, online retailers, brand manufacturers and advertising agencies. Channel Advisor Corporation is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE ECOM opened at $15.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.37. The firm has a market cap of $479.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.86. ChannelAdvisor has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $29.42.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.25 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 10.97%. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $60,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECOM. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 339,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,354 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after buying an additional 57,750 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 568.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 106,459 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

