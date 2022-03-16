Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

NYSE:CHWY traded up $3.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.19. 4,781,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,614,257. Chewy has a one year low of $35.59 and a one year high of $97.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2,059.50 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.85.

In other Chewy news, Director James A. Star purchased 26,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,642.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $619,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Chewy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Chewy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Chewy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Chewy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

