Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.400-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09 billion-$2.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.89 billion.Chico’s FAS also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.070-$0.110 EPS.
CHS stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.56. The stock had a trading volume of 113,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,480. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64. The stock has a market cap of $558.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.52.
Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $496.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHS. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 258,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 2,065.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 241,638 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 231,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 95.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 62,926 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Chico’s FAS (Get Rating)
Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chico’s FAS (CHS)
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.