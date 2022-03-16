Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.400-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09 billion-$2.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.89 billion.Chico’s FAS also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.070-$0.110 EPS.

CHS stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.56. The stock had a trading volume of 113,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,480. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64. The stock has a market cap of $558.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.52.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $496.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHS. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 258,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 2,065.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 241,638 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 231,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 95.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 62,926 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

