China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group (OTCMKTS:CHSTY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.14

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHSTY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.14 and last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.68.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.34.
China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHSTY)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group (CHSTY)
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
Receive News & Ratings for China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.