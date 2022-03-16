Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group stock opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $23.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.37.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

