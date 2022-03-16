Christopher K. Hill Buys 100,000 Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) EVP Christopher K. Hill purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $119,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SNCR opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.06. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $4.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.91 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 179.1% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 6,214,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988,158 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,591,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1,784.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,560,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371,391 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 30.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,585,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 605,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,643,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 549,820 shares during the last quarter. 52.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchronoss Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.57.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

