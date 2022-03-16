Christopher K. Hill Buys 100,000 Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) EVP Christopher K. Hill purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $119,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of SNCR opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.06. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $4.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.91 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchronoss Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.57.
Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.
