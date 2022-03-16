Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 49,094 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 350,865 shares.The stock last traded at $9.72 and had previously closed at $9.74.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74.

Get Churchill Capital Corp VII alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVII. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 491.7% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.