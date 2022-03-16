Citigroup Cuts Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Price Target to $15.00

Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NRDS. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Nerdwallet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Nerdwallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nerdwallet from $17.00 to $13.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.93.

NASDAQ NRDS opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.87. Nerdwallet has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $34.44.

Nerdwallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.53 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nerdwallet will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nerdwallet news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 13,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $156,286.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRDS. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nerdwallet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nerdwallet in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Nerdwallet in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

