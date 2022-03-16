Citigroup Lowers Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Price Target to $46.50

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $79.00 to $46.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 77.14% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.88.

FUTU opened at $26.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.09. Futu has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $181.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.91). Futu had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 39.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Futu will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,549,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Futu by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,533,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,550,000 after purchasing an additional 942,276 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Futu by 10.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,358,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,702,000 after acquiring an additional 595,719 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Futu by 135.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,951,000 after acquiring an additional 530,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter worth $22,161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

