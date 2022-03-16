CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Short Interest Down 25.4% in February

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 301,500 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the February 13th total of 403,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 521,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CKHUY traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $7.01. 404,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,200. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average is $6.80. CK Hutchison has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get CK Hutchison alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CK Hutchison from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 283 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, airport operations, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CK Hutchison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Hutchison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.