Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarivate from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Clarivate from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.63.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate stock opened at $14.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of -38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.00. Clarivate has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $34.79.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $560.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.48 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLVT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter worth approximately $691,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter worth approximately $40,583,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.