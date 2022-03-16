Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE:CMTG traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,636. Claros Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $18.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,856,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,064,000. Institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Claros Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Claros Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is based in NEW YORK.

