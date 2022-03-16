Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clear Secure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Clear Secure from $54.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

YOU opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. Clear Secure has a 52 week low of $18.79 and a 52 week high of $65.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.94.

In other Clear Secure news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 71,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,509,420.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,188,102 shares of company stock worth $29,152,192.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Air Lines Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the fourth quarter worth about $259,680,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,882,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,059,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 23.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,795,000 after purchasing an additional 208,953 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,049,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,910,000 after purchasing an additional 364,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 53.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 536,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,038,000 after purchasing an additional 186,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

