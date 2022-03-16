Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.24

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.24 and traded as high as C$8.25. Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) shares last traded at C$8.24, with a volume of 62,614 shares.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.24. The stock has a market cap of C$536.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.40.
About Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR)
