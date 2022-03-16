Clorox (NYSE:CLX) PT Lowered to $120.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clorox from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Clorox from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Clorox from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $152.13.

CLX stock opened at $130.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.57. Clorox has a one year low of $127.02 and a one year high of $196.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.24.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 233.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter valued at $178,957,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Clorox by 106.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after acquiring an additional 917,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,725,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,285,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Clorox by 133.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 668,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,717,000 after buying an additional 382,213 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

