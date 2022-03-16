Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,900 ($24.71) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 2,500 ($32.51). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.94% from the company’s previous close.

CCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.01) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,130 ($40.70) to GBX 2,900 ($37.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,600 ($33.81).

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Shares of LON CCH opened at GBX 1,597.50 ($20.77) on Monday. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,403.50 ($18.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,809.60 ($36.54). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,279.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,430.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24. The firm has a market cap of £5.85 billion and a PE ratio of 12.84.

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,498 ($32.48) per share, with a total value of £4,071.74 ($5,294.85). Insiders have acquired a total of 467 shares of company stock worth $1,187,292 in the last ninety days.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.