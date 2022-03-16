Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cocrystal Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ:COCP opened at $0.48 on Monday. Cocrystal Pharma has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78.
Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.
