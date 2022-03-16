Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cocrystal Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:COCP opened at $0.48 on Monday. Cocrystal Pharma has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,103,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,262 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 61.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 212,439 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 56,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 62.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 52,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

