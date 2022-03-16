Cogna Educação (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Rating) fell 10.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.38. 4,172 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 40,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47.

About Cogna Educação (OTCMKTS:COGNY)

Cogna Educação SA is a private educational organization, which engages in the provision of educational services. The firm’s activities include in-class and distance-learning, higher education and post-graduate courses, managing child, K-12 and high school teaching activities, selling textbooks and learning aids, and licensing teaching and pedagogic products.

