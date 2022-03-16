Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) will report $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cohu’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.55. Cohu reported earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $191.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

COHU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Cohu from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.72. The company had a trading volume of 11,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,196. Cohu has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $50.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.52.

In related news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $51,711.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohu by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 430.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cohu in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

