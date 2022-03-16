Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) vs. Sprott (NYSE:SII) Head to Head Contrast

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) and Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Coinbase Global and Sprott, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coinbase Global 1 4 17 0 2.73 Sprott 0 2 0 0 2.00

Coinbase Global presently has a consensus target price of $321.42, suggesting a potential upside of 106.07%. Sprott has a consensus target price of $60.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.91%. Given Coinbase Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than Sprott.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.3% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of Sprott shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Coinbase Global and Sprott’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coinbase Global 46.23% 77.65% 22.06% Sprott 21.84% 11.35% 9.09%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coinbase Global and Sprott’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coinbase Global $7.84 billion 4.37 $3.62 billion $14.41 10.82 Sprott $164.65 million 7.10 $33.19 million $1.30 34.75

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than Sprott. Coinbase Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sprott, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats Sprott on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols. It serves retail users, institutions, and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Sprott Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprott, Inc. provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds. The Lending segment provides lending activities through limited partnership vehicles, as well as through direct lending activities using the company’s balance sheet. The Managed Equities segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the company’s branded funds and managed account. The Brokerage segment includes the activities of Canadian and U.S broker-dealers. The Corporate segment provides capital, balance sheet management and enterprise shared services to the company’s subsidiaries. The company was founded by Eric Steven Sprott on February 13, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

