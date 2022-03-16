Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 18,578 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 54,208 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 17,254 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 88,023 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,880 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 127,256 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 35,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSII stock opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $790.07 million, a P/E ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 0.83. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $44.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems ( NASDAQ:CSII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $59.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In related news, COO Rhonda J. Robb purchased 1,567 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $29,318.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Points purchased 2,000 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,567 shares of company stock worth $121,319. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

