Comerica Bank Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 18.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,024,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,945,000 after acquiring an additional 160,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 794,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,725 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 21.8% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 311,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,884,000 after acquiring an additional 55,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 11.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 15,477 shares in the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OPI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Office Properties Income Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Shares of OPI stock opened at $24.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.50. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $31.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -143.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.71). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently -1,294.04%.

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

