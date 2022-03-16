Comerica Bank Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of RadNet worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of RadNet by 29.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 514,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,093,000 after acquiring an additional 118,493 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of RadNet by 8.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RadNet by 20.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,736,000 after acquiring an additional 44,659 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of RadNet by 15.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 78,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of RadNet during the third quarter worth $518,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. RadNet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $38.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 1.76.

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). RadNet had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $333.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.96 million. Analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RDNT shares. TheStreet upgraded RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

