Comerica Bank Has $1.32 Million Stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Tennant worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tennant by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Tennant by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,040,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,877,000 after buying an additional 139,267 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Tennant by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Tennant by 150.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Tennant by 259.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Tennant alerts:

Shares of TNC stock opened at $83.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.02. Tennant has a 12-month low of $70.14 and a 12-month high of $87.40.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $276.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.35 million. Tennant had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tennant will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

Tennant Profile (Get Rating)

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.