Comerica Bank Reduces Stake in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Enova International worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Enova International by 1,525.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Enova International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 106,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Enova International by 218.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENVA shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Enova International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $62,848.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David Fisher sold 7,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $300,038.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,134 shares of company stock worth $1,082,060. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENVA opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 11.64 and a current ratio of 11.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.70. Enova International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $47.88.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $363.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.24 million. Enova International had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 24.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

