Comerica Bank Sells 24,000 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,380,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,093,000 after acquiring an additional 63,847 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 516,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,840,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 497,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 475,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $12,050,000.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGW opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12-month low of $47.75 and a 12-month high of $60.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.91.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.