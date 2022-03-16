Comerica Bank Sells 24,000 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGW. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $12,050,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $9,230,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,316,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,644,000 after purchasing an additional 76,633 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,426,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1,068.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 54,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 49,619 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.91. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1-year low of $47.75 and a 1-year high of $60.96.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

