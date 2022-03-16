Comerica Bank Sells 481 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Tennant worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Tennant by 7.3% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,040,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,877,000 after acquiring an additional 139,267 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Tennant by 177.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Tennant by 150.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Tennant by 259.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,629 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TNC opened at $83.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Tennant has a 1 year low of $70.14 and a 1 year high of $87.40.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $276.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.35 million. Tennant had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

