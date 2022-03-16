Comerica Bank Sells 746 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,979 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of City worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in City by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 564,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,011,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in City by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in City by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 99,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in City by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in City by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHCO opened at $79.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.68 and its 200 day moving average is $79.67. City Holding has a 12 month low of $71.61 and a 12 month high of $86.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.60.

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. City had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $58.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that City Holding will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

