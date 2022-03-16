Comerica Bank Sells 874 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of RadNet worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of RadNet by 171.0% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 742,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,765,000 after acquiring an additional 468,590 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the third quarter worth $5,122,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the third quarter worth $4,674,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 29.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 514,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,093,000 after purchasing an additional 118,493 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the third quarter worth $1,771,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. RadNet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.81.

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). RadNet had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $333.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.96 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RDNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet raised RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

