CommerceBlock (CBT) Market Cap Tops $2.67 Million

CommerceBlock (CBT) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. CommerceBlock has a market cap of $2.67 million and $3,043.00 worth of CommerceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CommerceBlock has traded flat against the dollar. One CommerceBlock coin can currently be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00034636 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00103383 BTC.

About CommerceBlock

CommerceBlock is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. CommerceBlock’s total supply is 174,866,686 coins. CommerceBlock’s official Twitter account is @commerceblock . The official message board for CommerceBlock is blog.commerceblock.com . The Reddit community for CommerceBlock is /r/CommerceBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CommerceBlock is www.commerceblock.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CommerceBlock token was an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that powered the CommerceBlock platform. The platform will provide a combination of trust minimal trade, decentralised contract execution and on-chain derivatives allowing anyone to build and use financial products and services historically reserved for commercial banking customers. On September 2020, CommerceBlock announced the decision to migrate its CommerceBlock Token (CBT) from an ERC20 to an ERC1404 security token. This will result in the current CBT tokens exchanged for a new security token which will represent shares in CommerceBlock Holding Limited (CBH), a UK incorporated company which owns 100% of CommerceBlock Limited. CommerceBlock has retained Crowd For Angels(UK) Limited, an FCA regulated crowdfunding platform to facilitate the token swap, who has partnered alongside CommerceBlock on many projects, will be managing the token swap. “

