CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. Approximately 709,212 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 4,251,002 shares.The stock last traded at $6.90 and had previously closed at $6.86.

Specifically, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 6,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $43,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,500 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on COMM. Evercore ISI downgraded CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Northland Securities downgraded CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 3,196.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in CommScope by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in CommScope in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in CommScope by 140.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CommScope in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

