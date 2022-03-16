Comparing Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) and Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD)

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) and Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

36.1% of Centerra Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Centerra Gold and Barrick Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerra Gold 0 5 4 0 2.44 Barrick Gold 1 3 6 1 2.64

Centerra Gold presently has a consensus target price of $11.88, suggesting a potential upside of 21.30%. Barrick Gold has a consensus target price of $27.85, suggesting a potential upside of 17.14%. Given Centerra Gold’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Centerra Gold is more favorable than Barrick Gold.

Dividends

Centerra Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Barrick Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Centerra Gold pays out -16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Barrick Gold pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Barrick Gold has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Centerra Gold is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Centerra Gold and Barrick Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centerra Gold $900.14 million 3.23 -$381.77 million ($1.30) -7.53 Barrick Gold $11.99 billion 3.53 $2.02 billion $1.14 20.85

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Centerra Gold. Centerra Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barrick Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Centerra Gold and Barrick Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerra Gold -35.49% 10.00% 7.69% Barrick Gold 16.87% 6.42% 4.42%

Summary

Barrick Gold beats Centerra Gold on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centerra Gold, Inc. engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Barrick Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick. Nevada Gold Mines is the world’s largest gold mining complex. Barrick owns and operates six Tier One gold mines: Cortez, Carlin and Turquoise Ridge in Nevada, Loulo-Gounkoto in Mali, Kibali in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Pueblo Viejo in the Dominican Republic.



It has gold and copper mines and projects in 13 countries in North and South America, Africa, Papua New Guinea and Saudi Arabia. Barrick’s diversified portfolio spans the world’s most prolific gold districts and is focused on high-margin, long life assets.

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.