Comparing Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) and Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Fury Gold Mines and Pan American Silver are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and Pan American Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fury Gold Mines N/A -13.96% -12.77% Pan American Silver 5.98% 6.16% 4.68%

Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pan American Silver has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fury Gold Mines and Pan American Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fury Gold Mines 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pan American Silver 0 1 5 0 2.83

Fury Gold Mines presently has a consensus price target of $1.80, indicating a potential upside of 157.51%. Pan American Silver has a consensus price target of $40.60, indicating a potential upside of 50.59%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than Pan American Silver.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and Pan American Silver’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.64 million ($0.15) -4.66 Pan American Silver $1.63 billion 3.48 $97.43 million $0.46 58.61

Pan American Silver has higher revenue and earnings than Fury Gold Mines. Fury Gold Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pan American Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.5% of Fury Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of Pan American Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Pan American Silver shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pan American Silver beats Fury Gold Mines on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright in April 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

