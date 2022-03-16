Comparing Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) & Integrity Applications (NASDAQ:IGAP)

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) and Integrity Applications (NASDAQ:IGAP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Teleflex and Integrity Applications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teleflex 17.28% 17.74% 9.03% Integrity Applications N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Teleflex and Integrity Applications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teleflex 0 3 7 0 2.70 Integrity Applications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Teleflex presently has a consensus price target of $402.20, indicating a potential upside of 19.85%. Given Teleflex’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Teleflex is more favorable than Integrity Applications.

Volatility & Risk

Teleflex has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrity Applications has a beta of -1.66, meaning that its share price is 266% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Teleflex and Integrity Applications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teleflex $2.81 billion 5.60 $485.37 million $10.24 32.77 Integrity Applications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Teleflex has higher revenue and earnings than Integrity Applications.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.9% of Teleflex shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Teleflex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Teleflex beats Integrity Applications on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc. provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa), Asia (Asia Pacific) and OEM. The Americas segment engages in the sales of interventional urology products. The EMEA engages in the sales of urology products. The Asia segment designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices primarily used in critical care, surgical applications and cardiac care and generally serves hospitals and healthcare providers. The OEM segment designs, manufactures and supplies devices and instruments for other medical device manufacturers. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, PA.

Integrity Applications Company Profile

Integrity Applications, Inc. designs, develops, and commercializes non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for use by persons suffering from diabetes. The company offers the GlucoTrack model DF-F glucose monitoring device, which utilizes a patented combination of ultrasound, electromagnetic and thermal technologies to obtain glucose measurements in less than one minute via a small sensor that is clipped onto one’s earlobe and connected to a small, handheld control and display unit, all without drawing blood or interstitial fluid. It designed to help people with diabetes and pre-diabetics obtain glucose level readings without the pain. The company was founded by Avner Gal and David Malka in September 2001 and is headquartered in Ashkelon, Israel.

