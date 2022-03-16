Compass Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 455 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Compass Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

VGT opened at $379.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $408.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $425.75. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $344.80 and a 52 week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

