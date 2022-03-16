Compass Advisory Group LLC Has $13.21 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Compass Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,381 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 7.1% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $214.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $199.50 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.89.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

