Compass Advisory Group LLC Has $681,000 Stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBA)

Compass Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned about 5.24% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $674,000.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AZBA opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.82. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $27.12.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.