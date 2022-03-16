Compass Advisory Group LLC Sells 403,842 Shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL)

Compass Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL – Get Rating) by 96.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403,842 shares during the quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KJUL. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at $965,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at $768,000.

KJUL opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.07. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $27.34.

