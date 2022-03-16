Computacenter (LON:CCC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Computacenter (LON:CCC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Computacenter from GBX 2,900 ($37.71) to GBX 3,160 ($41.09) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of CCC opened at GBX 2,776 ($36.10) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,682.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,763.62. Computacenter has a 1-year low of GBX 2,118 ($27.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,098 ($40.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of £3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 17.47.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

