Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. provides concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services primarily in U.S. and U.K. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc., formerly known as Industrea Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

NASDAQ BBCP opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. Concrete Pumping has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.64 million, a PE ratio of -84.63 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.26.

Concrete Pumping ( NASDAQ:BBCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 35.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Concrete Pumping (Get Rating)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concrete Pumping (BBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.