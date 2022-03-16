Contrasting Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) & Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) and Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Alithya Group has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sify Technologies has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

32.2% of Alithya Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Sify Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 77.0% of Sify Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Alithya Group and Sify Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alithya Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 Sify Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alithya Group presently has a consensus target price of $4.15, indicating a potential upside of 59.41%. Given Alithya Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alithya Group is more favorable than Sify Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Alithya Group and Sify Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alithya Group -2.73% -6.54% -3.21% Sify Technologies 7.16% 28.72% 9.95%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alithya Group and Sify Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alithya Group $217.77 million 1.11 -$13.14 million ($0.11) -23.67 Sify Technologies $327.63 million 1.54 $20.84 million N/A N/A

Sify Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Alithya Group.

Summary

Sify Technologies beats Alithya Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alithya Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FITM, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Askida CTTM, a solution that allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; Capsure RFTM, a cloud based platform for healthcare providers to inventory management processes; CASSITM analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochemical turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDERTM, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare facilities and to centralized electronic health records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. Alithya Group Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Sify Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services. The Data Center-centric Information Technology Services segment comprises of data center; cloud and managed; technology integration, and applications integration services. The company was founded on December 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Chennai, India.

