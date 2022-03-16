Contrasting Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) & Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)

Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Rating) and Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yubo International Biotech and Masimo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yubo International Biotech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Masimo $1.24 billion 6.20 $229.65 million $3.98 34.86

Masimo has higher revenue and earnings than Yubo International Biotech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.8% of Masimo shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.5% of Yubo International Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Masimo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Yubo International Biotech and Masimo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yubo International Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Masimo 0 2 3 0 2.60

Masimo has a consensus target price of $252.50, suggesting a potential upside of 82.00%. Given Masimo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Masimo is more favorable than Yubo International Biotech.

Profitability

This table compares Yubo International Biotech and Masimo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yubo International Biotech N/A -162.24% -31.47% Masimo 18.53% 16.06% 13.29%

Volatility & Risk

Yubo International Biotech has a beta of 6.76, meaning that its stock price is 576% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Masimo has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Masimo beats Yubo International Biotech on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yubo International Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yubo International Biotech Ltd. engages in the supply of products that process, store and administer therapeutic doses of endometrial stem cells for treatment of disease and injuries. Its products include Life Shinkansen Liquid Dressing and Life Shinkansen Spray Dressing. The company was founded by Lawrence A. Minkoff on February 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Masimo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories. The company was founded by Joe E. Kiani in May 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

