CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Bought by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,773 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $5,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $115.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.50. The stock had a trading volume of 24,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.17. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The company has a current ratio of 11.77, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 7.13%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

