CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.270-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$515 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $520.71 million.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.950-$1.020 EPS.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.15. The stock had a trading volume of 80,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.17. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The company has a current ratio of 11.77, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 7.13%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CSGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $115.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.22.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in CoStar Group by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in CoStar Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

