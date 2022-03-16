Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

COUP traded up $6.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,147. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.13. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $64.79 and a 52-week high of $286.22.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COUP. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coupa Software to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.82.

In other news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $461,705.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $140,213.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,656 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,850,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 110,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,454,000 after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.