Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on COUP. Bank of America lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $330.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.59.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

NASDAQ COUP opened at $72.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.46. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $64.79 and a 1 year high of $286.22.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $206,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $170,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,656 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.