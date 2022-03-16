Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $15.93 and last traded at $16.58, with a volume of 136852 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.42.

Specifically, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $3,326,847.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $1,043,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,121,422 shares of company stock worth $1,046,857,167 over the last ninety days.

Get Coupang alerts:

CPNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average of $26.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Coupang had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coupang during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 3,081.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Coupang by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coupang (NYSE:CPNG)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.